UTICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With October in the rearview, AAA reports that the average gas price is down in New York State.

In a report filed on Monday, the AAA Northeast states that the average gas price in New York has gone down three cents from last week’s average at $3.74. Last week’s average price was $3.77.

This dip marks a continuing trend down in gas prices across the state, with the average NYS gas price one month ago trending at $3.89, a a 15 cent decrease. NYS’ gas prices do, however, continue to trend above the national average of $3.49.

“Oil markets are sensitive to global events and that’s propping up prices despite waning gasoline demand and plentiful domestic supplies,” said AAA Northeast Director of Public Affairs Outreach Patti Artessa. “Once domestic refiners complete their switchover to winter blend fuel by mid-November, motorists could see lower prices at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

For more detailed information on gas price trends, visit the AAA Gas Prices website here.