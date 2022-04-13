NEW YORK (WWTI) — AAA is now offering their Licensed to Learn program virtually.

According to the company, the program usually consists of ten physical classroom sessions spanning 30 hours. However, the new format gives students the option to complete the 30 classroom hours from home through an instructor-led Zoom class.

Both virtual and online programs also include an in-car driving instruction component. The virtual course option will be available in the same areas as in-car driving lessons which include Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. Pricing will be the same for in-person and virtual instruction.

For the new virtual class, the 30 hours of material include the five-hour pre-licensing course, 19 hours of virtual driver education instruction, and a six-hour virtual defensive driving course.

Also included in the virtual course as well as the in-person course if ten one-on-one driving lessons with a state-licensed AAA driving instructor, a certificate for point and insurance reduction, free one-year AAA basic membership, and a five-hor pre-licensing course certificate.

While registering for either class students will be asked to pick a location and time. However, they will not need to go to that location on that date since it just represents which region they are in. For the online class, the time and date is the approximate date students will receive their class log-in information since the virtual class will take place on set days and times.

Those interested in registering or finding out more information can do so on the company’s website.