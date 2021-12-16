BINGHAMTON, NY – 2021 was surely another memorable year.

With many people getting access to the COVID vaccine, national trials, and many breaking stories on the local level, NewsChannel 34 looks back at some of our top moments in 2021

January:

January was about the COVID vaccine – who could get it, where they could get it and when they could get it. The Broome County Health Department gave the first local doses, and the Johnson City mass vaccination site had almost no available appointments.

In other January news, Tammy Conklin of Chenango Bridge won free gas for a year. Also in January, police investigate the death of Anthony Cebula, a murder which 30 year-old Austin Whitney pleaded guilty to earlier this month.

February:

In February, there was a controversy involving Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson drinking what many suspected was wine in a virtual village board meeting, which angered some constituents, to the point of asking her to resign. She didn’t, of course.

COVID-19 vaccine availability continued to be an issue.

March:

In March more people were able to get vaccinated, and NYC continued to get hard by the virus has more variants entered the city. Andrew Cuomo decides eligibility for the vaccine by age group.

6 Doctor Seuss books are pulled from publication for having “racist images.”

The trail of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins.

No Saint Patrick’s Day parade for Binghamton this year, but the Irish flag is still raised.

Farmer Travis Flannigan loses both legs in a farming accident, and helps kickstart new legislation to allow blood on medical helicopters.

Also in March, NewsChannel 34 welcomed reporter/anchor Jackie Gillis to our team.

April:

One of April’s biggest stories was Animal Adventure Park’s April the Giraffe passing away.

AAP opens for the season later in the month, and our staff gets to visit with some of the animals.

Also in April, a devastating fire destroys the home of Binghamton lacrosse players on Front Street.

PS Restaurant makes the move to Downtown Binghamton after 32 years in Vestal.

Funding is secured for a lithium ion battery gigafactory.

May:

Lourdes Hospital reports a security breach which potentially compromised patient information.

Also in May, a Windsor lunch monitor, Angela Mozes, gave graduating seniors their dream gifts.

Blondie’s in the Oakdale Mall holds a fundraiser for a Susquehanna Valley Grad who was critically injured in a motorcycle incident.

Ocean State Job Lot opens its doors in Johnson City.

Finally in May, a federal hockey league (now the Binghamton Black Bears) announces interest in playing in Binghamton.

June:

One of the top stories in June was the search for Jason Johnson out in Colesville. Johnson was wanted for the shooting of a New York State Trooper, and the hunt took most of the day on June 10. He was captured the same day around 4:30.

Senator Fred Akshar and Captain Kate Newcomb both announce their run for Sheriff.

COVID-19 seems to be on the mend, but an outbreak at Willow Point Nursing Center suspends visitation yet again.

July:

It’s Olympic season! NBC kicks off this year’s summer games.

And…we celebrate in our own way with our Adoptable Dog Olympics!

Former District Attorney Steve Cornwell is indicted and arraigned on multiple charges.

The chicken wing shortage continues, and Binghamton celebrates the 4th of July.

Animal Adventure welcomes tiger cubs, Bao and Ming.

Also in July, Jersey Mikes announces they are opening in the Town of Chenango.

August:

Kathy Hochul is announced as the first female New York State governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns on the 10th, after a series of sexual assault allegations.

After a small break where things begin to calm down, COVID-19 begins picking up speed again and masks are now advised to be worn indoors.

The Olympics finish on August 8th.

September:

School is back in session, and COVID-19 makes it even more confusing.

Vestal Chipotle closes for a week due to a labor shortage.

Gabby Petito gains national attention after going missing. Her remains are found on the 19th.

Work on a permanent ice rink begins in Rec Park.

October:

In October, vaccine mandates begin to take a toll on local healthcare and UHS suspends visitation.

The City of Binghamton celebrates Columbus Day with their annual parade.

The Spiedie Fest returns to Otsiningo Park following a year off.

And, Binghamton celebrates yet another Halloween in the COVID-19 pandemic.

November:

The Red Robin Diner in Johnson City has been closed for awhile, but now the owner has opened the Rockin Robin Diner in Hillcrest.

Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings.

Local pup, Sasha, participates in the National Dog Show, where she wins Best in Show.

Holiday exhibits open, including the Brome County Festival of Lights and Jungle Bells, as Broome County prepares for another holiday season.

Thanks for sharing 2021 with us! We look forward to continuing to bring you your local news in 2022.