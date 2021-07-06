“A Weekend of Angels” Catholic Charities fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – Catholic Charities of Broome County is launching a new signature fundraiser around a theme of celebrating all the ways members of our community looked out for one another during the pandemic.

A Weekend of Angels is a two-part event taking place Saturday August 14th and Sunday August 15th at the Skaneateles Polo Club in Skaneateles.

On Saturday, there will be an Italian style multi-course dinner and wine pairing gala called Cena In Bianco where all diners are asked to dress in white.

Then on Sunday, a champagne brunch at the polo grounds as spectators watch the inaugural CCBC Angels Cup polo match.

Executive Director Lori Accardi says they’re celebrating the angels among us who helped their neighbors, shut-ins and organizations like Catholic Charities during the lockdown.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Catholic Charities and the staff here and what they did. And our community, our supporters, our donors. Just everyone who supported us,” says Accardi.

Proceeds from the weekend event will also support 2 smaller charities in our area, Stand With Me and Kali’s Klubhouse.

Stand With Me provides service dogs for veterans with military-related psychiatric issues.

And Kali’s Klubhouse is a horse stable that offers equine therapy for children with disabilities.

For more information about A Weekend Of Angels, go to CatholicCharitiesBC.org.