A Vestal elementary school is named a “Blue Ribbon School”

VESTAL N.Y – A Vestal elementary school is one of only 362 schools recognized by the United State Secretary of Education.

Secretary Betsy DeVos has named African Road Elementary as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.

The school was honored as an Exemplary High Performing School, meaning it’s among the state’s highest performing schools based on state assessments or nationally-recognized tests.

Principal Meghan Stenta says the success stems from a team approach to meeting high expectations, academically, socially and emotionally.

“Teachers, staff, parents, community members work together very closely at African Road to make curriculum opportunities, leadership opportunities, enrichment opportunities available to our children and we really work as a team. It’s really nice to see everything come together and to be recognized for that,” says Stenta.

Stenta will join principals from other Blue Ribbon schools at a national awards ceremony in Washington DC in November.

In our area, the Tioga Senior High School was also recognized.