Dunkin’ will be giving all veterans and active-duty military a free donut on Veterans Day at participating locations in the North Country, according to a press release from Dunkin’.

No purchase is necessary to receive a free donut on November 11. Dunkin’ said the promotion is “a small thanks for a huge service.”

The brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas via their Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, according to the organization.