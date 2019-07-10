A Sidney man is charged with setting fire to a hotel room

A Sidney man is charged with setting fire to his hotel room in the Town of Dickinson.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office say 45 year-old Thomas Sutton was found outside the Econo Lodge on Old Front Street after a reported fire last Wednesday. Sutton was initially apprehended trying to return to the building and was taken to Binghamton General Hospital for treatment of injuries he received before the fire.

An investigation revealed that the blaze began in room 414, which belonged to Sutton. He was arrested and charged with arson after being released from the hospital. No one was injured during the fire, however there was heavy smoke damage to the building’s second floor.