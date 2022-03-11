ENDICOTT, NY- A locally written and filmed short film is coming to the Cinema Saver in Endicott.

This short film, ‘The Clay Wife’ was originally written back in 2015, and was brought back to life when the pandemic hit.

Last summer, when COVID slowed down a bit, people got to work filming it here in Binghamton and Horseheads.

The story is about a person who goes though a loss and you’ll see how the character learns to deal with stress and the loss of someone close to them.

Director and writer, Redouane Elghazi says supporting local artists is important.

“The story itself is about loss, it’s very touching so I think the audience will connect with the emotions of the main character. Overall I think people will be proud of their friends and family, local artists that worked so hard to bring this to life,” says Elghazi.

You can watch the play this Sunday at 1 pm.

To purchase tickets just search ‘The Clay Wife’ on Facebook.

Its 10 dollars for adults and 5 for kids.

If all goes well Sunday, another show will be happening soon, once it warms up.