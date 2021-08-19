A Room to Heal provides bedroom makeovers for Endwell boy with rare disease and his brother

ENDWELL, NY – A nonprofit reached out to a local family and gave their children a room makeover.

Liam Fabrizi is a 3 year old boy with a rare disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 otherwise known as SMA.

A Room to Heal is a nonprofit organization that designs rooms for chronically ill children.

After reaching out to Liam’s mom, Megan, and talking with her, it decided to go ahead and do not only Liam’s room, but her older son Andrew’s room as well.

Andrew is primarily non-verbal and autistic.

Megan says the organization started decorating the rooms while Liam was in a 6 hour surgery getting growing rods placed into his spine.

“Just like going out of there way to make our lives easier during like arguably one of the hardest times we’ve ever been through. The rooms mean the world to us, but the kindness blows me away,” said Fabrizi.

Andrew’s room has a lot of sensory items in it and as Megan described it, Liam’s is Bubble Guppies galore.

She says seeing how happy her children are in their new rooms brought her to tears and she can’t thank A Room to Heal enough for how above and beyond they went.