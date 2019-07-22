A Norwich man faces a litany of charges

A Norwich man is facing a litany of charges for breaking into cars, fighting with a couple residents and later, after being apprehended, escaping from his hospital bed.

Norwich Police say 39 year-old Gary Nichols was reportedly going through a parked vehicle on Plymouth Street. When police arrived, they were directed to a nearby wooded area where residents had chased him and tried to apprehend him. During the altercation, Nichols allegedly stabbed one of the men 10 times in the head and torso and bit the other man in the arm.

Police arrested Nichols and later sent him to Chenango Memorial Hospital for treatment. While there, police say he managed to escape the facility while wearing handcuffs and a hospital gown. He was recaptured about 25 minutes later behind a house on Cortland Street.