BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Center for Theater Arts Collaboration at Binghamton University and the Phelps Mansion Museum are partnering for a unique cultural celebration and concert.

Song of Silk: A Concert of Beijing Opera and Chinese Music is coming to the Phelps Mansion Ballroom on September 16. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy an all-woman show filled with vocal folk songs, folk dances, traditional Chinese instrumental music, and Beijing opera excerpts from seasoned performers who have been invited by the university.

Tickets are $20 for mansion members and $15 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit phelpsmanion.org.