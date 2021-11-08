A New Rec Park Bench and Plaque to Honor Local Veterans during “Veterans Week”

BINGHAMTON, NY- In honor of Veterans Week, Binghamton City Council President, Sophia Resciniti was joined by two former Congressmen to host a dedication of a Rec Park bench and plaque.

A ceremony was held yesterday with brothers John and Dan Mica, who both grew up on Binghamton’s Westside and went on to represent districts in Florida in Congress.

This bench and plaque is dedicated to local veterans, including family members of the Mica and Resciniti families.

The new park bench, off of Laurel Avenue near the Reflecting Pool, replaces the one that was in place for decades but removed due to park renovations.