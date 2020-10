A man is being held in the Delaware County Correctional Facility after a death following a domestic dispute. 19-year old Dakota Hall is charged with stabbing 27-year old Eric Hall on Thursday night at a home in Fleischmanns.



After an investigation, Hall was arrested without incident yesterday by Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers. Eric Hall was transported to Margaretville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.