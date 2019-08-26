A local company finds new ways to expand

ENDICOTT N.Y -A more than 70 year-old local company is introducing itself

to the community as it starts marketing its products to a broader customer

base.

Sanzo Specialties, located on West Main Street in the Union district of

Endicott, held its first-ever open house last week.



Established in 1948, Sanzo Specialties has traditionally made logo apparel,

signs, pens and other items for real estate professionals, selling them

nationally through mail order and later through the internet.



Now the 4th generation of the family-owned business has launched Sanzo

TNT, a new division aimed at providing an expanded number of marketing

products to any industry.



And it plans to start conducting face to face sales locally of all sorts of

apparel, drink-ware, bags, lanyards, banners, decals and more.

“The power of using your logo on products is an exciting thing. And we’re

at a point where, after 70 years, we can finally open our doors to this great

area, Broome County,” says general mananger Nate Sanzo.

Sanzo says the company has signed contracts with more national

manufacturers, purchased new equipment and hired additional staff. It had

a number of brand representatives on hand for its recent open house.



For more information, go to SanzoTNT.com or stop by their office at 123

West Main Street in Endicott.