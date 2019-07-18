A local banker has been recognized for her efforts with helping small businesses succeed

Kellyanne Truesdale, a VP of Commercial lending for NBT Bank in Vestal, received the 2019 Banker of the Year Award from New York’s Excelsior growth Fund. The award recognizes a banker that is a strong advocate for small businesses. Truesdale says she always tries to help those trying to get their business going by finding alternative funding sources or assisting in anyway she can. She says her drive to help small businesses came from watching her mother.

“My mom owned her own business and as a child one of my first jobs was counting money and filling out deposit tickets. I watched my mom work really hard; she grew her business from a startup to a thriving business. I watched how much pride she had for the work she had done and I wanted to be involved with helping businesses like hers succeed.”

Truesdale says she has great respect for small business owners because they have the courage and passion to start and grow businesses that improve their community. She has been a banker with NBT bank now for 12 years.