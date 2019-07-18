A homegrown singer and songwriter will be showcasing her talent on a local stage

Singer and songwriter, Tessa Victoria will be opening for country music star Hunter Hayes at the Spiedie Fest. Victoria, a Maine-Endwell graduate who currently lives in Nashville, just finished recording and producing her first album. The album consists of a variety of music styles from acoustic songs to full band sets. Music has been a big part of Victoria’s life from a young age, but she was not always been comfortable playing in front of people. Now her audience is her hometown, something Victoria says she has always dreamed of.

“Coming back and being able to play at the Spiedie Fest and play with Hunter Hayes which is incredible and I’m actually really excited because I have a lot of friends and family who have said ‘hey we finally get to see you come play’ and I can’t wait to look down and have them in the front row, so I am just over the moon.”

The concert will begin Saturday August 3rd at 4 PM.

Tickets to the Spiedie Fest can be purchased online or at the gate.