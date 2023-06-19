BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present “A ROUND UP of ROUND TOP” The event will take place on Wednesday June 21, 6:30pm, at the Sunrise Pavilion at Round Top, Endicott.

People have traveled along the Susquehanna River and lived on its banks for some 12,000 years. Over the last thousand years, people have lived on the north bank of the river at the foot of the hill called “Round Top”. Longhouses were built there during several centuries.

Local archaeologist Dolores Elliott and local historian Gerry Smith will headline the event and detail the history of Round Top. Information on archeological excavations will be outlined and precontract artifacts excavated there will be displayed.

In the 1970s, Elliot carried out archaeological excavations in present day Otsiningo Park. She created the Otsiningo program for the Broome County American Revolution in 1976 and is an authority on Iroquois beadwork. Smith is a local author, frequent speaker, lecturer at SUNY Broome, and former Broome County Historian.