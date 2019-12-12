A great start to the ski season for Greek Peak

VIRGIL, NY – While warmer temperatures and rain earlier this week may have melted most of the snow in people’s backyards, Greek Peak wants everyone to know they still have plenty of it.

The Cortland County ski resort is enjoying the best start to its season in decades.

Cold, snow and an upgraded snowmaking system have helped Greek Peak build up a base of between 12 and 32 inches according to its website.

In its 17th day of operation so far, the resort is about 3 weeks ahead of where it normally is for this time of year.



Vice President of Sales and Marketing Drew Broderick says all of the investments in snowmaking and grooming are paying off.

“Snowmaking is science, it’s not magic. That’s one thing we have to remind people that we don’t just snap our fingers and all of sudden we have great base. So, it’s watching those conditions. People also need to remember that a foot of snow, when it’s groomed, grooms down to one inch. So, we need a lot of feet of snow to build a base,” says Broderick.

Broderick says the amount of snow puts them in a good position for skiing, boarding, tubing and cross-country skiing over the Christmas break.

And she says reservations at the resort’s Hope Lake Lodge have been running ahead of projections.



This weekend, Greek Peak is offering its Christmas Extravaganza event which includes sleigh rides, photos with Santa, carolers, arts, crafts and games and a tree lighting ceremony.

You can enjoy the activities on Saturday for $25 and the tree lighting Friday evening behind the Lodge is free.

Plus, Greek Peak is gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve celebrations, one for families and the other geared toward singles and couples.



For more information, go to https://greekpeak.net/