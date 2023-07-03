ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local band, A Gloomy Business, is headed to Glendale Park for a special Fourth of July performance.

The Corning-based band will play at 6, providing entertainment for the community before Highland Park’s nearby fireworks display. The concert is free, though donations are appreciated.

A Gloomy Business plays flavorful rock. Their original music is thought to be reminiscent of the styles of Billy Idol and David Bowie.

Updates and series information can be found on Facebook @glenmusic607. Glendale Park music shows have been presented for 4 years to the community. This year’s concert series includes at least 22 events on Tuesdays at 6pm, Saturdays at 4pm.