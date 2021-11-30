A festive celebration to kick off the season: Lights on the River returns to Owego

Owego is a small village in New York State, located along the Susquehanna River, photographed from the top of a hill during a winter morning with fresh snow on rooftops.

OWEGO, NY – The Historic Owego Marketplace is inviting you to enjoy a festive evening of shopping, lights and fireworks.

Lights on the River is back this Friday, December 3 from 5 to 8.

Visitors can enjoy jugglers, magicians, local bands, cider, donuts and more.

The night ends with a bang as the fireworks are set to go off at 8.

In addition, Owego also offers “Moonlight Shopping” each Thursday in December, featuring extending shopping hours as well as specials and chances to win prizes.

Participating stores and restaurants will be open until 8.

The Historic Owego Marketplace is a non-profit working to enhance and maintain the Village of Owego as a retail and cultural center.