BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Northside of Binghamton held a community gathering to ensure that families have a happy, fun-filled holiday season.

United Way of Broome County’s healthy lifestyle coalition hosted its annual December to Remember event at the Lee Barta Community Center earlier this week.

The event was open to the public, and invited families to decorate cookies, drink some hot cocoa, make Christmas ornaments, play minute-to-win-it games, meet with Rowdy the Rumble Pony, and take pictures in front of a gingerbread photo booth.

All those who attended received a gift on their way out.

The Senior Health Initiatives Manager, Laura Lacasse says that each month, the community center hosts a featured event, and everyone is invited.

Senior Health Initiatives Manager at the United Way of Broome County Laura Lacasse says, “and I think it’s just continuing to build on that, and make sure that people know that we’re here. Cause I still think that’s an issue cause we were closed for so long with COVID, it’s still like, oh, well, we’re here, we exist and we do a lot of fun things. So really just getting the word out and reaching everybody.”

Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home donated funds so that the center could provide gifts to those at the event.

One of the minute-to-win-it games was reindeer ring toss, and the winner walked away with a brand-new toaster oven.

The community center also partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension for the cookie decorating, and the Lourdes ACE’s program for crafting the ornaments.