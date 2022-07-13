ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The dangers of horse racing is a growing concern following the death of a popular horse, “Heavy Handed Hanna,” who tragically died after taking a step and injuring her left back leg in a harness-related accident last weekend.

According to Peta.org, between 700 and 800 racehorses are injured and die every year.

Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action, said the number of horses that die yearly from racing is alarmingly high.

“I’ve been working on this issue for the past seven or eight years, and that’s typically the number we see every year,” said Irby. “In fact, that might even be a little low, because there have been years where there’ve been over 1,000 horses die at racetracks across the U.S.,” he added. “I don’t think Congress is doing enough,” said Irby.

Irby said the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act was the first federal equine protection bill signed into law in nearly 50-years.