A crash in Guilford leaves one dead

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a Christmas Day crash between a car and a tractor trailer.

New York State Police say that at about 6:17 P-M yesterday, a 2004 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Route 35 in the Town of Guilford when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a truck traveling northbound on Route 8.

The passenger of the Subaru, 73 year-old William Brett of Kenoza Lake was pronounced dead.

The driver, 78 year-old Patricia House, also of Kenoza Lake, was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now