A crash in Guilford leaves one dead

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a Christmas Day crash between a car and a tractor trailer.

New York State Police say that at about 6:17 P-M yesterday, a 2004 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Route 35 in the Town of Guilford when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a truck traveling northbound on Route 8.

The passenger of the Subaru, 73 year-old William Brett of Kenoza Lake was pronounced dead.



The driver, 78 year-old Patricia House, also of Kenoza Lake, was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment