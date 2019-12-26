A Conklin man has been arrested in a case of kidnapping

A Conklin man is accused of kidnapping another man in an attempt to collect on money he claims is owed to him.



The Johnson City Police Department arrested 26-year old Domenico Rossi on Friday.



Police say Rossi showed up at a work site on Oakdale Road looking to collect on a debt.



When he discovered that the man he was looking for wasn’t there, he lured the man’s employee into his car.



He then allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money or that the employee convince his boss to come to the work site.



Police say the victim jumped out of the car as Rossi began to drive away.



Police later cornered Rossi on a dead end road and arrested him on five charges including kidnapping, possessing a weapon, and driving while intoxicated.