BINGHAMTON, NY – A beloved Binghamton holiday event returns after being postponed last year.

“A Christmas Carol” returns to the Cider Mill Stage this year, presented by BLAST: Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier.

This is the 41st anniversary of the show in our area.

As always audiences will experience the holiday magic of this play within a play, retelling the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Marley and Tiny Tim.

Tom Kremer will preform the title role of Scooge and many other favorites who have been in the production throughout the years will reprise their roles.

Performances begin this Thursday through the 19th.

Adult tickets are $25 and children 12 and under are $18.

Purchase them here or by calling 607-321-9630.