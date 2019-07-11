A Chenango County man is sentenced for killing his disabled son

A Chenango County man will spend at least the next 20 years behind bars. Ernest Franklin of Mount Upton was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison on Monday.

Franklin and his wife, Heather, worked together to kill their 16 year-old son Jeffrey, who had disabilities, in March of 2017. Prosecutors say the two watch the movie “Manchester By The Sea” and then based their crime on what happens in the movie–by setting fire to their own house after killing their son and leaving him inside. Heather Franklin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and arson. She’s currently serving a 7 year sentence in state prison.