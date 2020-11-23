A Buffalo company finds a unique way to invite the 11th guest to your holiday dinners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A Buffalo, New York company is making the best out of a bad situation during the holiday season by creating a way to invite more than ten visitors to your home.

With Thanksgiving in less than a week, the CDC and state officials are frowning upon large family gatherings of more than ten people in a household and traveling for the holidays.

The company, Zoom Buffalo is making stickers that depict New York Governor Andrew Cuomo taking a peek inside your home from a window.

The small printing company in Buffalo found a creative way for you to invite an 11th guest to dinner to make sure you all are following safety protocols.

The stickers go for $ 11.26 and can be shipped by Thanksgiving if ordered by November 23.