A Boil Water Advisory set for Forest Hills Boulevard in Dickinson to the Chenango Town Hall

DICKINSON, NY – A 2 and a half mile stretch of road from Dickinson to Chenango is under a boil water advisory.

At about noon yesterday, the water system at the Northgate Plaza on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango lost pressure. The affected area stretches from Forest Hills Boulevard in Dickinson to the Chenango Town Hall, including all side streets.



Route 12-A is also affected, up to the I-R-R building next to Price Chopper.

While repairs are underway, the town says you should boil your tap water for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before you drink it. Broome County expects to have an update tomorrow.

You can visit Town of Chenango dot com to get updates on the break.