A blood drive in Kirkwood put on to honor fallen state trooper

An annual blood drive in honor of a fallen hero took place today.

The American Red Cross and New York State Police held a blood drive in Kirkwood in memory of Trooper Christopher Skinner.



The Five Mile Point Fire Department hosted the event and invited everyone to donate blood.



Marchie Diffendorf, a donor himself, has given lots of blood throughout his life.



He says his total is about 12 gallons.



Diffendorf knew Skinner, and says he came out to pay respect to him and his family.

Blood Donor Marchie Diffendorf says, “He was a volunteer fireman. I’m a volunteer fireman. He did other things for the community too, being a state trooper. You know, in a senseless murder that was committed on him, just a sad thing, and I’m going to come out and show my respect for him.”

Skinner was intentionally struck and killed by a driver while he was performing a traffic stop along Interstate 81 in May 2014.



If you missed today’s blood drive, the Red Cross will be conducting another one Monday from 11 to 6 at the Oakdale Mall.