A Binghamton High School Physical Education teacher makes daily videos to challenge her students

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local physical education teacher has been hard at work challenging her students to push themselves a little everyday.

Melinda Ligeikis teaches PE at Binghamton High School.

Since the schools shut down, she’s been posting 1 to 2 minute fitness challenges for her students on Twitter and Google Classrooms.

The bite-size videos focus on a variety of areas of the body.

Ligeikis says the response has been extremely positive, even from students who don’t usually enjoy participating in Phys Ed.

“I think the difference being is instead of being in a large setting, a large gymnasium with forty plus kids, they’re alone. In their living room or in their bedrooms. And I’ve particularly focused on keeping all of the exercises and workouts or challenges short. So they can just take five minutes out of their day to be active,” says Ligeikis.

Ligeikis says that not only have her students been getting involved, but her family, friends, colleagues and even young daughters also enjoy the challenges as well.