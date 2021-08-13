95 Court Street, home of Broome Arts Council, condemned

BINGHAMTON, NY – An historic downtown Binghamton building has been condemned forcing most of its tenants to move out.

95 Court Street first received a condemnation order from the city code enforcement office in May.

Since then, tenants including Eastern Temporaries and the Broome County Arts Council have had to vacate.

Building owner Isaac Anzaroot tells NewsChannel 34 that the original code case involved an alarm system issue.

However, Anzaroot says that even once that problem was resolved, the city maintained the condemnation which he says is totally unjustified.

Eastern Temporaries relocated to 4100 Old Vestal Road while the Arts Council is receiving temporary office space from the Chamber and The Agency at 5 College Drive near SUNY Broome.

City officials were unavailable for comment.