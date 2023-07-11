JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Whether or not you share the same Ukranian heritage, St. John’s invites you to join them in celebrating the 94th Annual Ukrainian Day festival.

On July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy food, folk music, shopping, and more. Ukrainian favorites such as holubstsi, pirohy, and kolbasa will be available. The event also features a special performance from St. Johns dancers and choir.

Taking place at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Johnson City, the event is free to those in attendance.

For more information, check out the churches Facebook page.