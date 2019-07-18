FEATURED WARRANT: Deputies are searching for Osvaldo Rivera

1  of  2
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Osvaldo Rivera is wanted for criminal possession of a forged instrument. The photo above, provided by the Sheriff’s Office was taken in October 2018.

Deputies describe Rivera as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. They say he is 6′ 3″ and weighs 226 pounds. He was last known to be in the area of North Street in the Town of Union.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or via telephone by calling the Sgt. J. M. Clapp at 778-1189. All tips will remain confidential.

