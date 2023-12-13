BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State Senator Lea Webb announced over $90,000 of funding that is going to several local organizations to bolster county-wide educational programming.

Webb held a news conference this morning to announce the grants that she secured for Broome County non-profits.

Webb allocated $35,000 to CARES Advocates for Families, $25,000 to the Broome County Urban League, and $22,000 to Kopernik Observatory.

Plus, an additional $14,000 is going to various libraries across Broome County.

Webb says this funding is the perfect example of a wise use of taxpayer money.

Senator Lea Webb says, “It’s literally going right back into the community. This is our tax dollars literally being reinvested back into our communities for tangible programs, tangible supports.”

All three organizations say that they will use the funds to expand their educational programming.

President of the Urban League Jennifer Lesko says that the $25,000 grant will support the over 160 families that it serves every year.

President of the Broome County Urban League Jennifer Lesko says, “The funds that we’re going to get from this award is going to help continue our after school, summer, and out of school time for our children and youth. So, their families know that they’re in a safe and enriching environment.”

Kopernik says that next year, it is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The observatory says that there will be a solar eclipse next April and some of the funding will go toward informing the public on how to properly and safely observe the eclipse at home.

Webb secured a total of $200,000 worth of grants for Senate District 52 which also includes Tompkins and Cortland Counties.