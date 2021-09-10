9/11 service and statue rededication at Vestal Hills Cemetery

BINGHAMTON, NY – The public is invited to attend a 9/11 ceremony at the Vestal Hills Cemetery tomorrow morning.

At 10 am, the Grand Master of Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York will be holding a ceremony at the George Washington monument.

Following the 9/11 memorial service will be a re-dedication of the G-W monument.

The District Deputy Grand Master of the Southern Tier Masonic District, Scott Kinne says the statue was built in 1937 and is in need of repair.

He mentions why this project and the events of 9/11 have an interesting tie in to one another.

“Well I think just the theme of rebuilding and us as Masons are builders. We build character in men, we participate in community events to build the community itself,” says Kinne.

Kinne says George Washington was a mason himself, which is why it’s his goal to rebuild the base of the monument to look exactly how it did in 1937.

This re-dedication ceremony will kick off a fundraising project to make this happen.

If anyone is interested in donating visit SouthernTierMasonicDistrict.com and send them an email.