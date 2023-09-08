VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local firefighters and cops will be playing in a charity softball game to honor those lost in 9/11.

Softball 4 Hope will be hosting its 14th annual game this Saturday at the Binghamton University Baseball Stadium. The contest will pit the firefighters against the cops, with Endicott Fire Marshall Brian Botsford and Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar serving as coaches.

Softball 4 Hope is a local charity partnership between Cops 4 a Cause, a charity of police officers who look to give back and the Constance Foundation, which primarily raises money to support the fight against cancer.

Aside from the game, there will be a 9/11 remembrance ceremony as well as a $1,000 giveaway by both charities to a community member.

Opening ceremonies are slated to begin at 1 p.m.. Admission to the game is free but donations are requested.