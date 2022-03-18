BINGHAMTON, NY – A local 8th grader got recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives for an app he created.

Logan Henyan is the winner of this year’s Congressional App Challenge.

It started back in 2016 and is an “officially-sanctioned” congressional program designed to provide students with the opportunity to develop and submit technology applications.

Henyan designed an app called “STUDY BUDDY”.

This app allows students to get academic assistance from peers while helping students form long lasting relationships.

“Since COVID hit there have been significant gaps in how the students have been able to learn since they had to do it remotely. I believe that this app can help them,” says Henyan.

Henyan plans on strengthening his coding and computer skills, and wants to submit another app for the next Congressional App Challenge.

As for “STUDY BUDDY,” he has a few bugs to work out but he would eventually like to publish it to the Apple Store.

Henyan still can’t believe he won, and was amazed to see Congresswomen Claudia Tenney announce his name on the floor in early March.