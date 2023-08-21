BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton’s West Side is preparing to celebrate local talent for the eighth year in a row with the return of a community favorite event.

On August 27, from 12 to 7 p.m., neighborhood music lovers will be able to enjoy live performances across the West Side at the 2023 Binghamton Porchfest. With 162 musicians scheduled to play, guests can catch folk, hip hop, and worship music all next door to country, jazz, punk, and more.

The festival also features food, vendors, and bathrooms as well as a free shuttle traveling across the neighborhood to the various performances. Though most roads will be closed, free golf cart rides will be available where traffic is prohibited. Those planning to attend will be able to park at Lourde Hospital for free.

Binghamton Porchfest, like many other Porchfests throughout the country, is modeled after a DIY community festival that has been hosted by the residents of Ithaca since 2007.

Porchfest is set to feature a full schedule of local and regional favorites, newcomers, seasoned performers, and more. To see the full list of bands along with their set times and locations, visit binghamtonporchfest.com.