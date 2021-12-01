BINGHAMTON, NY – Founded at the onset of World World 2, Civil Air Patrol has been serving communities across the nation since 1941.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol.

It has 3 primary missions; a cadet program, emergency services and aerospace education.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Fred Akshar met at the Greater Binghamton Airport to recognize this milestone.

Commander of the Southern Tier Cadet Squadron, Douglas Jensen says 80 years represents hard work, change and growth.

“Today Civil Air Patrol looks a lot different. We are an auxiliary to the air force when called upon. But in our other role, we are a non-profit congressionally incorporated organization that provides humanitarian and strictly non-combative services.”

Garnar announced that today, December 1st, 2021, is officially Civil Air Patrol Day in Broome County as a way of thanking them for all they do for the county.