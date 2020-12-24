8 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks the eighth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012.

It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19.

Today family & friends remember the lives of Mike Chiapperini & Tomasz Kaczowka in an early morning vigil at the memorial site. The firefighters were killed during an Christmas Eve ambush attack off Lake RD in Webster in 2012. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U2xbYq0G7y — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 24, 2020

On Christmas Eve, members of the community gathered to honor the two fallen firefighters.





Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused by one man.

William Spengler had a prior criminal history: He served 17 years in prison for manslaughter, in connection to the 1980 death of his grandmother, who was fatally struck by a hammer.

First responders were called to the Lake Road home on December 24, 2012 around 6 a.m. to put out the fire which had been set by Spengler. The fire was at a house where officials believed Spengler lived with his sister, Cheryl Spengler.

A body believed to be the killer’s 67-year-old sister was found in his fire-ravaged home. Officials said it was unclear whether the person believed to be Spengler’s sister died before or during the fire.

Those called in service to their community were ambushed by William Spengler who shot at the first responders, killing two and injuring two more.

A woman named Dawn Nguyen sold the firearm to Spengler three years prior to the shooting. That gun was used to kill Chiapperini and Kaczowka. She was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison, but was released earlier this week to a halfway house in Pittsburgh.

She was scheduled to be released June, 4 2021.

Officials during the time of the fire said he first set a trap for the first responders before he went on the shooting spree.

In 2018, signs honoring the late firemen were put up by the Badge of Honor Society, across from where the two men were killed.

This year, community members and law enforcement officers gathered to remember what happened.