BROOME COUNTY – Today the community mourns the 8 year anniversary of the death of Johnson City officer David Smith.

Smith was killed in the line of duty after being shot on Harrison Street in the Village, after spending 18 and a half years on the force.

JC POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED WITH OWN WEAPON

43 years-old at the time, Smith arrived outside of Southern Tier Imaging at round 7 AM on March 31, 2014, in response to a call of an employee, 43 year-old James Clark, acting odd.

Smith was immediately attacked by Clark upon arrival, as Clark exited the building waving his hands and yelling something. Smith wasn’t even out of his car before Clark punched him several times.

During that altercation, Clark took Smith’s gun and shot him twice, as another officer arrived and shot at Clark. Clark died in surgery about 3 hours after being shot.

Once he got his hands on Smith’s gun, he shot all 15 bullets.

Clark’s odd behavior that day was never fully understood. He had worked as an MRI technician at Southern Tier Imaging for about 7 years, and was married with at least one child. When he arrived, he was trying to get his coworkers out of the building, saying there was a bomb inside. This was investigated by the Endicott Bomb Squad, who did not find anything.

According to Police, there were two 911 calls before the shooting. The first might have been from Clark.

In 2002, Smith was awarded a certificate of valor after he rescued a boy from a burning apartment building.

Smith’s funeral was health at the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial Church in Johnson City.