7th annual Regatta Row Adirondack chair exhibit returns

BAINBRIDGE, NY – This year marks the 7th annual Regatta Row Exhibit and Auction in Bainbridge.

24 artists decorated Adirondack-style chairs that will be shown off along Main Street in the village starting tomorrow.

There will also be some canoe paddle art that will be displayed in storefront windows.

Unfortunately, like last year there will not be another Streetfest.

The theme for this years Regatta Row is “A Song.”

Chairperson Rachel Hares, says she wanted to bring brightness, joy and creativity back into peoples lives.

“We wanted artists to either let us know how they felt during COVID, there is one really fabulous chair that defeats COVID, and we’re all looking to the bright side, so we’re hoping this chair brings happiness to our local community,” says Hares.

Hares says a new feature added this year is each chair will have a Q-R code attached to it.

When you scan the code it will bring up a song that artist may have been thinking about when painting their chair.

The auction will be online this year from May 21st to June 26th.

Go to jerichoarts.com for more information, or check out their Facebook page Regatta Row.