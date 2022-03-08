BINGHAMTON, NY – Each year, this group gets together to honor local people that have made significant contributions to the world of sports.

April 25th will be the 7th annual Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction dinner.

It will be honoring the 2022 inductees, there’s 11 of them this year.

2 student athletes, 1 male and 1 female will be awarded a 1 thousand dollar scholarship just like in years past as well.

3 out of the 11 inductees were there today, John Reid was one and he says he’s been waiting 7 years for this.

“Highest honor you can achieve is to be honored by the people that raised us. These are the people I grew up with, I left Miami to come to Binghamton, NY it’s the best thing thats ever happened to me,” says Reid.

This years featured speaker will be Knicks basketball ball legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

The dinner is taking place Monday April 25th at 6:30 at the Double Tree by Hilton.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the dinner visit AJQSports.com.