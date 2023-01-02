ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police at Oneonta is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

78-year-old Theodore Sikora of Davenport has not had any contact with his friends or family in over two weeks.

Sikora was last seen on December 28th at a local gas station.

He does not have a cell phone.

The New York State Police say that troopers have checked with relatives, friends, and local hospitals, but have not been able to locate Sikora.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 561-7400.