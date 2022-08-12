BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, August 11th, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two narcotics search warrants in the City of Binghamton, one at 65 Schubert Street and the other at 216 Court Street.

At 65 Schubert Street, Apt. 2, police found 60.27 grams of Fentanyl and drug packaging materials. The findings have a suspected street value of $1,385.

Orlando Torres, of Binghamton, was charged with 2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

At 216 Court Street, Apt. 2, police found approximately 15 grams of Fentanyl packaged for individual sale and other drug packaging materials. These findings have a suspected street value of $485.

Kaheem R. Ward, of Binghamton, was charged with 4 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine which often results in overdose deaths.