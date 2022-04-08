INTERCOURSE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 700 pound riding lawnmower was stolen from a business in Intercourse, Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster say the 2007 Kubota zero-turn mower was taken from Hoober Inc. on Old Philadelphia Pike between March 28 and April 4.

The Kubota mower is orange with a black riding seat with a roll bar, diesel engine, mode: ZD326P-60, VIN: 13823, valued at $8,500. The vehicle weighs over 700 pounds, so it was most likely moved into a truck/trailer combination.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.