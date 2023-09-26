TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Endwell are currently investigating a serious crash that injured one woman in the Town of Union this morning.

On September 26, at approximately 7:49 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Country Club Road and Hooper Road.

As the investigation is ongoing, little information has been released. What is known is that a 70-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. She was transported by ambulance to Wilson Hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was a 76-year-old woman.

The Troop “C” Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.