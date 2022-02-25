BROOME COUNTY – While mask guidance is changing Friday for much of the country per the CDC, it appears nothing is changing for Broome County.

On Friday, the CDC divided each county into 3 categories to help determine how much protection against the virus residents should take.

“Low” means that people in the county can comfortable take their masks off.

“Moderate” means that people in the county should consult with their health care provider before unmasking if you are at a severe risk for an illness.

“High” means that masks are still advised.

Broome County falls under High, and masks should still be worn.

According to the CDC, 70% of the country is able to take their masks off. Broome is one of the only counties in the state who should still be masking.

Broome County Public Health Director Mary McFadden says the categories are based on the number of cases per population and hospital capacity.

She says both numbers are trending in the right direction so she does not expect Broome to remain in the high category for long.