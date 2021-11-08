7 Elementary Schools to Offer Pfizer Vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY- Elementary schools in the Binghamton School District are wasting no time when it comes to getting children ages 5 and up vaccinated.

Starting tomorrow through the 30th, parents can sign up to have their child get vaccinated at school.

Clinics are being held at all 7 of the district’s elementary buildings, partnering with the Broome County Health Department.

The health department will be administering the 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Families must register for a time slot at one of the 7 schools.

11/9 1st dose Pfizer at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/10 1st dose Pfizer at Calvin Coolidge Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/15 1st dose Pfizer at Horace Mann Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/22 1st dose Pfizer at MacArthur Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/23 1st dose Pfizer at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/29 1st dose Pfizer at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

11/30 1st dose Pfizer at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School: Welcome to CDMS Registration (ny.gov)

Parents/guardians who are unable to accompany their child but wish to provide signed consent must complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.

Any questions about these clinics should be directed to the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-2802.