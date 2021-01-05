7 Counties down, 1 to go as judge scrutinizes 22nd Congressional Race ballots

7 counties down and 1 to go as a New York State Supreme Court Justice continues to scrutinize ballots in the 22nd Congressional race.

The outcome of the tight race between Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Anthony Brindisi could come down to the judge’s rulings.

Justice Scott DelConte finished examining roughly 375 contested ballots from Broome County today.

However, a Broome elections official says a large number of challenges were withdrawn by one of the parties after it became apparent that they were either valid or invalid.

Once DelConte finishes the examination process, during which lawyers for both candidates have made arguments, he is expected to issue all of his rulings at once.

That is likely still days away as the final county, Oneida, has about 500 contested ballots to be considered.

After DelConte makes his decisions, both sides will have the opportunity to file appeals.

Last night at a rally in Georgia, President Trump referenced the race suggesting that votes are being mysteriously found.

However, Trump offered no proof for his assertion